 No End-Of-Term Lull For Pop Quizzers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

No End-Of-Term Lull For Pop Quizzers

Before you start thinking about summer vacation, remember - MindGames are here to keep your brain sharp.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Students and teachers alike may be guilty of letting off the gas and coasting into summer in some classes – but obviously not in this one! The vast majority of entrants in this week’s MindGames puzzler got 100% correct on the pop quiz. And no, we didn’t purposely make this a simple test. The real world wants you to know your stuff – so do we!

Related Articles

If you got all the questions right, congratulations! You were thrown into the spreader along with everyone. And if your name is listed below, even more congratulations – because you’ve been randomly selected to receive a $10 Starbucks gift card!

Here’s the lucky winners for this week.

David Mobley, Alief Independent School District, Houston, TX
Brandon Smith, Caddo Kiowa Technology Centers, Ft. Cobb, OK
Tom Berger, John Marshall High School, Leon Valley, TX
Jeremy Bardwell, Northshore Technical Community College, Hammond, LA
Charles Webb, Osseo High School, Osseo, MN
Sergio Salinas, McCollum High School, San Antonio, TX
David Jones, Person High School, Roxboro, NC
Mark Burge, Virginia Peninsula Community College, Hampton, VA
Robert Lyle, Westbury Senior High School, Houston, TX
Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Tool – enter correctly and you might feel like royalty! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Commentary

Were Things Better When They Were Simpler?  

Getting nostalgic about the good old days is easy, but many forget the struggles of the day.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Published:

Last month, I purchased a 1982 Chrysler New Yorker for $1,500. The car was previously owned by a technician who was moving to Arizona. It had 67,000 original miles. It would be my “beater with a heater” for this winter.

Under the hood is a 318 V8 with a Lean Burn feedback carburetor with a rudimentary engine control module attached to the air cleaner. The system could adjust the spark advance, change metering in the carburetor and even open a solenoid to vent the evaporative emissions from the fuel tank.

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Congratulations To March MindGames Masters

Those who figured out the answer to the puzzle from the image can see things others can’t.

By Doug Kaufman
For Crossword Players, Luck Is A Real Thing

The only way to win is to complete the puzzle. Not everyone can do it!

By Doug Kaufman
TechForce Announces Winners of Techs Rock Awards

Misael Rodriguez and Dustin Thomas are the grand-prize winners.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Pop Quizzers Were Lost In Translation This Week

We weren’t talking about ‘de bumper, we were talking about… read on.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Pop Quiz Answers Were Right, Despite What Computer Said

Luckily, 80 percent is the new 100 percent – well, the CURRENT 100 percent.

By Doug Kaufman
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Emerging Technologies

These techs prove emerging technology keeps the industry moving forward.

By Doug Kaufman
Meet Steve Barnes, B’laster Instructor Of The Year Candidate

AK Smith Career Center instructor teaches automotive professionalism and passion.

By Doug Kaufman
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Diesel

Today’s profiles are actively servicing heavy-duty vehicles in the Southwest.

By Doug Kaufman