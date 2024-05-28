No End-Of-Term Lull For Pop Quizzers

Students and teachers alike may be guilty of letting off the gas and coasting into summer in some classes – but obviously not in this one! The vast majority of entrants in this week’s MindGames puzzler got 100% correct on the pop quiz. And no, we didn’t purposely make this a simple test. The real world wants you to know your stuff – so do we!

If you got all the questions right, congratulations! You were thrown into the spreader along with everyone. And if your name is listed below, even more congratulations – because you’ve been randomly selected to receive a $10 Starbucks gift card!

Here’s the lucky winners for this week.

• David Mobley, Alief Independent School District, Houston, TX

• Brandon Smith, Caddo Kiowa Technology Centers, Ft. Cobb, OK

• Tom Berger, John Marshall High School, Leon Valley, TX

• Jeremy Bardwell, Northshore Technical Community College, Hammond, LA

• Charles Webb, Osseo High School, Osseo, MN

• Sergio Salinas, McCollum High School, San Antonio, TX

• David Jones, Person High School, Roxboro, NC

• Mark Burge, Virginia Peninsula Community College, Hampton, VA

• Robert Lyle, Westbury Senior High School, Houston, TX

• Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Tool – enter correctly and you might feel like royalty! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, June 2, 2024.

