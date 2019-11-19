Nominate A Tech For The TechForce Foundation Techs Rock Awards
There are only a few days left to nominate a tech for the TechForce Foundation Techs Rock Awards.
With the awards, TechForce Foundation is seeking the best techs across the nation to honor across five categories:
1. Outstanding Mentor
2. Rookie of the Year
3. Die Hard
4. Barrier Buster
5. Pay it Forward
Each Category Winner, as selected by an esteemed panel of judges, will receive a Snap-on tool voucher. The grand prize winner will receive a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, for an Auto Week experience.
To nominate a colleague or peer, visit techforcefoundation.com/techsrock. Nominations close on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 5 p.m. EST/ 2 p.m. PST.