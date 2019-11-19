Career/TechForce Foundation
ago

Nominate A Tech For The TechForce Foundation Techs Rock Awards

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

SEMA Accepting Scholarship Applications

VIDEO: Engineering Explained Tries To Find The Best Brake Pad

University Of The Aftermarket Foundation Launches New Website

Nominate A Tech For The TechForce Foundation Techs Rock Awards

BASF Awards '32 Ford Sedan With 2019 Glasurit Best Paint Award

The Future Of The Pothole

Mini Cooper Tech Tip: False 'Service Due' Message For Brake Pad Thickness

5 Public High School Automotive Teachers Named Winners Of 2019 Harbor Freight Tools For Schools Prize For Teaching Excellence

WIX Filters Names Laurens District 55 High School the 2019 School of the Year

Final Young Guns Challenger Chosen By Fans For 6th Annual SEMA Battle Of The Builders

There are only a few days left to nominate a tech for the TechForce Foundation Techs Rock Awards.

With the awards, TechForce Foundation is seeking the best techs across the nation to honor across five categories:

1. Outstanding Mentor
2. Rookie of the Year
3. Die Hard
4. Barrier Buster
5. Pay it Forward

Each Category Winner, as selected by an esteemed panel of judges, will receive a Snap-on tool voucher. The grand prize winner will receive a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, for an Auto Week experience.

To nominate a colleague or peer, visit techforcefoundation.com/techsrock. Nominations close on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 5 p.m. EST/ 2 p.m. PST.

Show Full Article