There are only a few days left to nominate a tech for the TechForce Foundation Techs Rock Awards.

With the awards, TechForce Foundation is seeking the best techs across the nation to honor across five categories:

1. Outstanding Mentor

2. Rookie of the Year

3. Die Hard

4. Barrier Buster

5. Pay it Forward

Each Category Winner, as selected by an esteemed panel of judges, will receive a Snap-on tool voucher. The grand prize winner will receive a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, for an Auto Week experience.

To nominate a colleague or peer, visit techforcefoundation.com/techsrock. Nominations close on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 5 p.m. EST/ 2 p.m. PST.