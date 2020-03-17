Connect with us

News

Nominations Now Open for 2020 School of the Year

 

on

WIX Filters is once again partnering with O’Reilly Auto Parts as title sponsors for Tomorrow’s Technician 2020 School of the Year competition, a national contest that finds and names the best technician training school in the country. WIX and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Tech, a Babcox Media publication dedicated to automotive students.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The School of the Year competition is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that have a subscription to the publication. Nominations are open from Feb. 21 through Aug. 3, and twenty finalists will be announced after all submissions are received. Judges will then review entry criteria and select the top school from each of the four regions of the U.S. The winner will be selected from the four finalists and announced in the fall.       

“This year, WIX Filters is excited to double our cash prize to $10,000, because we understand the crucial importance of trade schools in this country,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for WIX Filters. “WIX is committed to quality and innovation, and this program is a prime opportunity to find teachers and students who strive for excellence. We are honored to support them on their future career paths.”

The winning school will receive a visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors, a $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program, WIX Filters gear, and an appearance by the WIX mobile marketing unit*.

Advertisement

In addition, the winning school’s instructor and guest will travel to Las Vegas and attend the AAPEX and SEMA shows as well as the Babcox Media recognition dinner in November*.

The Top 20 schools will receive national recognition on the Tomorrow’s Tech website, in the magazine and on various social media platforms. Schools selected as a runner-up will each receive a $500 gift card from WIX.

Click here to nominate your school today. Deadline for nominations is Monday, Aug. 3.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Nominations Now Open for 2020 School of the Year

on

Suzuki Motor Corp. Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary

on

Scholarship Application Deadline Extended

on

TechForce Foundation Announces 2020 FutureTechs Rock Award
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Nominations Now Open for 2020 School of the Year

News: Suzuki Motor Corp. Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary

Tools: Milwaukee Introduces New Right Angle Impact Wrench

News: Scholarship Application Deadline Extended

Video: VIDEO: Inspecting Spark Plug Appearance
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Service Advisor: “Pouring” Over GM’s LT1 Engine and its Reverse Flow Technology
Connect