Nominations Now Open for 2020 School of the Year

WIX Filters is once again partnering with O’Reilly Auto Parts as title sponsors for Tomorrow’s Technician 2020 School of the Year competition, a national contest that finds and names the best technician training school in the country. WIX and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Tech, a Babcox Media publication dedicated to automotive students.

Click Here to Read More

The School of the Year competition is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that have a subscription to the publication. Nominations are open from Feb. 21 through Aug. 3, and twenty finalists will be announced after all submissions are received. Judges will then review entry criteria and select the top school from each of the four regions of the U.S. The winner will be selected from the four finalists and announced in the fall.

“This year, WIX Filters is excited to double our cash prize to $10,000, because we understand the crucial importance of trade schools in this country,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for WIX Filters. “WIX is committed to quality and innovation, and this program is a prime opportunity to find teachers and students who strive for excellence. We are honored to support them on their future career paths.”

The winning school will receive a visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors, a $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program, WIX Filters gear, and an appearance by the WIX mobile marketing unit*.