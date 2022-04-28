 Nominations Open for 2022 'School of the Year'
School of the Year

Nominations Open for 2022 ‘School of the Year’

Program Sponsored by WIX Filters, O’Reilly Auto Parts Seeks The Best Technician Training School in the U.S.
 

on

WIX Filters is once again partnering with O’Reilly Auto Parts as title sponsors for the Tomorrow’s Technician 2022 School of the Year competition, a national contest that finds and names the best technician training school in the country. WIX and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Tech, a Babcox Media publication dedicated to automotive students.

Click Here to Read More
The School of the Year competition is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that have a subscription to the publication. Nominations are open through Aug. 12, and 20 finalists will be announced after all submissions are received. Judges will then review entry criteria and select the top school from each of four regions of the U.S. The winner will be selected from the four finalists and announced in the fall.

Nominate Your School Today!

“When you invest in education you demonstrate a commitment to shaping the potential of future generations. WIX Filters recognizes the significance of the School of the Year program in identifying tomorrow’s technicians and we are proud to continue our partnership of this program,” said Alison Grabowski, senior marketing manager for WIX Filters.

“We understand the critical role that trade careers play in this country, and the need for advanced skills and training touches almost everyone and every industry,” Grabowski added. “WIX was founded on a commitment to quality and innovation, and the School of the Year program is both an extension of that commitment and demonstrates our support of the next generation of technicians.”

The winning school will receive a visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors, a $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program, WIX Filters gear and an appearance by the WIX mobile marketing unit*.

Jack Stow, North Kansas City CTEC and Doug Kaufman, Tomorrow’s Technician celebrate in Las Vegas during the AAPEX trade show.

In addition, the winning school’s instructor and guest will travel to Las Vegas and attend the AAPEX and SEMA shows as well as the Babcox Media recognition dinner in November*.

The Top 20 schools will receive national recognition on the Tomorrow’s Tech website, in the daily eNewsletter, “Tomorrow’s Tech Today,” and on various social media platforms. Schools selected as a runner-up will each receive a $500 gift card from WIX.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 12.

*Winnings, including the availability of the mobile marketing and travel, will be dependent on any safety measures enacted because of COVID-19.

