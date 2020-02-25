Noregon Announces Repair Information Resource

Noregon recently announced the upcoming release of NextStep Repair, an interactive resource of step-by-step repair instructions and guidance for all engine makes and models. Additionally, the company noted that the first major update of 2020 for its advanced in-shop diagnostic and repair solution, JPRO Professional, will soon be available.

NextStep Repair improves technician efficiency by empowering them to quickly locate the correct repair information for a wide range of component manufacturers. NextStep Repair contains detailed removal, inspection and installation instructions, scalable images and diagrams, cautionary details, step-by-step repair instructions, and testing procedures. These intuitive features give technicians all the information necessary to manage complicated repairs using a single site with a common look and feel.

“We continue to lead the industry with state-of-the-art products and services,” said Tim Bigwood, Noregon’s CEO. “We spent a considerable amount of time and effort to develop and verify repair information for the NextStep content, all of which was overseen by our staff of ASE Master technicians. Our customers will realize substantial value in having access to easy-to-follow, accurate repair guidance in a standardized format regardless of which brand or type of component they are repairing.”

NextStep Repair is offered as an add-on solution with JPRO Professional or available as a standalone option for customers seeking to enhance their current diagnostic process with a central repository of repair procedures.

Noregon also announced that JPRO Professional 2020 v1 will soon be available. The latest update contains additional coverage, new educational tools such as an EPA Assistance feature, enhanced reporting capabilities, additional warranty submission support options, and added bi-directional tests for popular manufacturers including Caterpillar, Cummins, Mack, Volvo and more.