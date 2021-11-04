 North KC Schools Honored At Night Of Excellence
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

School of the Year Winners

on

North KC Schools Honored At Night Of Excellence

on

Bullard-Havens Technical High School: 2018 School Of The Year

on

VIDEO: Meet Bullard-Havens Technical High School – The 2018 School Of The Year

on

Hunter High School: 2017 School Of The Year
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Toyota Camry P0016 Timing Chain Code (VIDEO) Video
play

Toyota Camry P0016 Timing Chain Code (VIDEO)

Extending The Life Of Your Windshield Wiper Blades (Video) Video
play

Extending The Life Of Your Windshield Wiper Blades (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair

Undercar: Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair
Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics
LTF and STF Fuel Trim Codes P0170, P0175, P0172, P0174

Underhood: LTF and STF Fuel Trim Codes P0170, P0175, P0172, P0174
Power Steering Hose Replacement and Problems

Undercar: Power Steering Hose Replacement and Problems
Steering Angle Sensor Troubleshooting

Automotive: Steering Angle Sensor Troubleshooting
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

School of the Year Winners

North KC Schools Honored At Night Of Excellence

Missouri-based training program awarded 13th annual honor in national competition.
Advertisement
 

on

The CTEC Automotive of North Kansas City Schools received its 2020-2021 School of the Year accolades in public, at the WIX Filters and Babcox Media Night of Excellence on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Joe’s Garage on the AAPEX show floor. Based in Kansas City, Missouri, the school is the 13th recipient of the annual program, naming it the best technical training school in the country. WIX Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Technician, a Babcox Media publication dedicated to automotive students.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Jack Stow from NKC CTEC, accepted the award from Doug Kaufman, Tomorrow’s Tech editor.

“We are honored to award CTEC Automotive the 2020 School of the Year award. The initiative they have shown during an unprecedented year by continuing to learn and grow their knowledge, even creating a student-driven YouTube Lab, is inspiring and impressive,” said Jeff Blocher, director of sales and marketing for WIX Filters. “These students have made the most of our new normal, and we are proud to celebrate tomorrow’s technicians and future leaders in our industry. Mr. Stow made it clear that he will not let the world we are living in today keep him or his students from achieving excellence.”

Advertisement

The winning school receives:

  • $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program
  • WIX Filters gear

“North Kansas City Schools would like to thank everyone at WIX Filters, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tomorrow’s Technician magazine,” said Jack Stow, CTEC Automotive instructor. “Being nominated for School of the Year and representing the Midwest in this contest since 2018 has opened doors and provided countless opportunities for our automotive students. We’re very proud of our students and our automotive technology program. We also want to thank the other outstanding programs across the country that participate in this annual contest as we have admired their efforts for many years. To be considered their peer is an accomplishment unto itself.”

Advertisement

“CTEC Automotive had an incredibly strong submission, and the initiative the students took to continue their learning despite roadblocks from a global pandemic deserves recognition,” said Jim Merle, publisher for Tomorrow’s Technician. “CTEC Automotive is an inspiring program, and we encourage all to look to the example they have set.”

The School of the Year program is open to all high schools and postsecondary schools with a subscription to Tomorrow’s Technician magazine. The past year provided confusion and hardship for many with the onslaught of COVID-19, but 21 schools still submitted applications highlighting their programs. Students showed perseverance and dedication, creating and submitting most of the video presentations themselves. Judges selected four finalists from the video entries, one from each region — West, Mountain, Central and South.

Advertisement

The year’s three runners-up are:

  • Warriors Garage, Fallbrook Union High School, Fallbrook, California
  • Bonneville High School, Washington Terrace, Utah
  • The Rebel Garage, George County High School, Lucedale, Mississippi

Each runner-up received a $500 gift card from O’Reilly Auto Parts.

For more information, visit wixfilters.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

School of the Year News: Ranken Technical College Named 2016 School of the Year

Career: VIDEO: 2016 School Of The Year – Ranken Technical College

Career: WIX Filters Names Ranken Technical College 2016 School Of The Year

Career: WIX Filters Names Iredell-Statesville Automotive Technology Center 2015 School Of The Year

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician