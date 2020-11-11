November ‘Guess The Car’ Answer Almost Gets Away

The November Guess the Car MindGame correct answer was not a Rodeo, Bronco, Charger or a Lariat Edition F150.
It was a Wrangler, pardner.
Correct entries got put into the corral for a chance for the $10 McDonalds gift card.
Those winners were:
• Alex Michaud, Bristol Tech, Bristol, CT;
• Jennifer Byrne, Charlotte Technical College, Port Charlotte, FL;
• Lee DeRouen, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA;
• Scott Govig, Northwood University, Midland, MI;
• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL;
• James Winkles, Chambers County Career Tech, Lafayette, AL;
• Paul Kruthaup, Whitmer CTC, Toledo, OH;
• Bayley Mueller, Faribault High School, Faribault, MN;
• John Stratton, OHM Boces, New Hartford, NY;
• Jonathan Couch, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX.
Now playing: the MindGames Crossword Puzzle. Can you solve it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, November 15, 2020.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.