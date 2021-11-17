 November 'Guess The Tool' Players Meet The Challenge
November 'Guess The Tool' Players Meet The Challenge

Veterans And Vehicles – You Are In Good Company

Our Industry Helps To Make The Homecoming Easier For Veterans

Tomorrow's Tech 'Guess The Car' Winners Are Flying High
Career

November ‘Guess The Tool’ Players Meet The Challenge

Meet, greet and winners eat. Congratulations to our successful MindGames contestants.
 

on

As a member of the automotive repair community you’re required to both evaluate and communicate. This week’s MindGames puzzle references those skills.

Click Here to Read More
Many people meeting = multimeters.

Nearly everyone had the “meter” part as well as the “meeter” part right – but the correct answer was Multimeters. We did appreciate two particular wrong answers, however: “couplers” and “pressure meters” received a round of applause from our judges. However, those who receive the $10 McDonalds gift cards are:

• Ellen Lunk, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, SD
• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School,, Stuart, VA
• Tyler Hoague, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• Jeffrey Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Charles Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Richie Sommers, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, SD

Currently challenging minds is our Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, November 21st. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

