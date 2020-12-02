Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

November Pop Quiz Winners Knew Combustion Facts

on

B'laster Names December 2020 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

on

Meet Austin Sebasty, November's Student Of The Month

on

November Guess The Tool Winners Announced
Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Career

November Pop Quiz Winners Knew Combustion Facts

 

on

MindGames is a weekly challenge designed to spur creative thinking and award a prize to randomly selected winners.
Congratulations to the lucky winners whose flawless entries in the November “PopQuiz” MindGames competition were randomly drawn.

Click Here to Read More
Jennifer Byrne, Charlotte Technical College, Port Charlotte, FL

Bob Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Eastville, VA

Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN

Kent Berklund, Alaska’s Institute of Technology, Seward, AK

Brien Shur, UTI, Phoenix, AZ

David Cunningham, WyoTech, Laramie, WY

• James Winkles, Chambers County Schools, Lafayette, AL

Michael Clapper, Thomas County Central High School, Thomasville, GA

Shawn Conell, UAF/CTC Automotive Technology, Fairbanks, AK

Now playing: Guess the Car. Can you guess the model vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, December 6, 2020.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

In this article:
