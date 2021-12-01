November PopQuiz Questions Nothing To Be Thankful For

The November PopQuiz was a real turkey for many players, though we did have some A+ results. Congratulations to every who got all five questions correct – you were thrown into the hopper for a McDonald’s gift card. Here are the lucky ones who came out winners!

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Car. Can you guess the model or vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, December 5, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.