NRS Brakes Adds Coverage For Ford Transit Connect

The Ford Transit Connect line represents nearly 333,000 vehicles in operation across the globe.
NRS Brakes recently expanded its line of premium galvanized brake pads to include coverage for the 2020 Ford Transit Connect passenger wagon and Ford Transit Connect cargo van.

The Ford Transit Connect line represents nearly 333,000 vehicles in operation across the globe.

Designed to meet “Ford Tough standards, galvanized brake pads from NRS Brakes ensure safe, confident and consistent braking even in the harshest conditions, according to the company. Ford’s workhorse vans endure a greater workload than passenger vehicles, so they require better, longer-lasting brakes.

“With OE quality and patented technology, NRS brake pads are renowned for keeping both van owners and fleet customers on the road and out of the garage,” the company said in a news release.

NRS Brakes feature advanced noise-canceling piston cushions and shims, best-in-class friction and fully galvanized steel backing plates, according to the company.

“The galvanized steel withstands rust and corrosion, meaning NRS brake pads require significantly fewer replacements than other aftermarket pads, making them the most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle,” NRS said in a news release.

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, please visit https://nrsbrakes.com/.

