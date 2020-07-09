NRS Brakes Adds Galvanized Brake Pads For 2020 VW Jetta

Bringing together modern design and technology in vehicles and brake pads, NRS Brakes has launched a new line of premium galvanized pads exclusively for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta.

Click Here to Read More

Supporting the Jetta’s already sleek and safe ride, NRS brake pads combine durability with affordability in an OEM quality part. This new addition for the 2020 Jetta represents approximately 520,000 vehicles in production globally.

Like all brake pads from NRS Brakes, the Volkswagen Jetta lineup features unparalleled friction, advanced noise cancelling piston cushions and shims, patented mechanical attachment technology and fully galvanized steel backing plates. The galvanized steel withstands rust and corrosion, meaning NRS brake pads require significantly fewer replacements than other aftermarket pads, making them the most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

In addition, NRS brake pads have zero copper or lead, creating an environmentally cleaner and greener brake pad.