Connect with us

Tools & Products

NRS Brakes Adds Galvanized Brake Pads For 2020 VW Jetta

This new addition for the 2020 Jetta represents approximately 520,000 vehicles in production globally.
Advertisement
 

on

Bringing together modern design and technology in vehicles and brake pads, NRS Brakes has launched a new line of premium galvanized pads exclusively for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Supporting the Jetta’s already sleek and safe ride, NRS brake pads combine durability with affordability in an OEM quality part. This new addition for the 2020 Jetta represents approximately 520,000 vehicles in production globally.

Like all brake pads from NRS Brakes, the Volkswagen Jetta lineup features unparalleled friction, advanced noise cancelling piston cushions and shims, patented mechanical attachment technology and fully galvanized steel backing plates. The galvanized steel withstands rust and corrosion, meaning NRS brake pads require significantly fewer replacements than other aftermarket pads, making them the most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

In addition, NRS brake pads have zero copper or lead, creating an environmentally cleaner and greener brake pad.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

NRS Brakes Adds Galvanized Brake Pads For 2020 VW Jetta

on

Magnetize Your Pegboard With Magna-Peg

on

Snap-on Introduces New Trim Pad Tool Set

on

Eppco Offers Gloves, Fender Covers And More
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Underhood: Tech Tip: A/C Service With The R-1234yf Refrigerant

Undercar: ADAS And Brake Pads

Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Adds Galvanized Brake Pads For 2020 VW Jetta

Tools & Products: Magnetize Your Pegboard With Magna-Peg

Tools & Products: Snap-on Introduces New Trim Pad Tool Set
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect