 NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron
NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron

Tools & Products

NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron

The new addition expands its growing line of high-performance pads for electric and hybrid vehicles.
on

Maintaining its lead as a foremost manufacturer of EV brake pads, NRS Brakes has released its premium galvanized brake pads specifically engineered for the Audi e-tron SUV and Sportback, expanding its growing line of high-performance pads for electric and hybrid vehicles. 

NRS Brakes’ galvanized brake pads match the exceptional performance of the Audi e-tron with best-in-class friction, advanced noise-cancelling piston cushions and shims, patented mechanical attachment technology and fully galvanized steel backing plates to prevent issues related to rust and corrosion that many other brake pads face. 

NRS Brakes’ longest-lasting fully galvanized pads are the most affordable option based on the total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle. 

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, visit our website at nrsbrakes.com/

