Connect with us

Tools & Products

NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads For Dodge Grand Caravan

The brake pads are designed to support the safety and performance of the Dodge Grand Caravan, said the company.
Advertisement
 

on

As the Dodge Grand Caravan celebrates 35 years of versatility and innovation, NRS Brakes recently released galvanized brake pads engineered for the iconic minivan. NRS Brakes’ premium brake pads are designed to support the safety and performance of the Dodge Grand Caravan and its many long-time drivers.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Durable brake pads for the Dodge Grand Caravan offer best-in-class friction to deliver superior performance, advanced noise cancelling piston cushions and shims, a patented mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates, which prevents issues related to rust and corrosion that many other brake pads face, said the company.

Premium brake pads from NRS Brakes for the Dodge Grand Caravan require significantly fewer replacements, making them an affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, visit https://nrsbrakes.com/.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads For Dodge Grand Caravan

on

Killer Tools Introduces Sanitizing Mister/Fogger

on

John Bean Showcases Tire Changer In New Video

on

Starrett Introduces Electronic Digital Micrometers
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Diagnosing Carbon Tracking On Spark Plugs

Tools & Products: Killer Tools Introduces Sanitizing Mister/Fogger

Tools & Products: John Bean Showcases Tire Changer In New Video

Tools & Products: Starrett Introduces Electronic Digital Micrometers

News: Yokohama Tire Sponsors Blake Williams, David Donohue
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect