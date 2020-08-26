NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads For Dodge Grand Caravan

As the Dodge Grand Caravan celebrates 35 years of versatility and innovation, NRS Brakes recently released galvanized brake pads engineered for the iconic minivan. NRS Brakes’ premium brake pads are designed to support the safety and performance of the Dodge Grand Caravan and its many long-time drivers.

Durable brake pads for the Dodge Grand Caravan offer best-in-class friction to deliver superior performance, advanced noise cancelling piston cushions and shims, a patented mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates, which prevents issues related to rust and corrosion that many other brake pads face, said the company.

Premium brake pads from NRS Brakes for the Dodge Grand Caravan require significantly fewer replacements, making them an affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, visit https://nrsbrakes.com/.