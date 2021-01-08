Video
Tomorrows Technician

NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads For Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

JEGS Introduces 24-Volt Cordless 1/2" Drive Impact Wrench

New, More Comfortable Shop Chair From Vyper

Chicago Pneumatic Portable Dust Extraction Solution
Tools & Products

NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads For Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

New premium galvanized brake pads are available for the Mercedes-Benz SL400, SL450 and SL550.
Delivering the luxurious ride Mercedes-Benz owners have come to expect and enjoy, NRS Brakes recently released new premium galvanized brake pads for the Mercedes-Benz SL400, SL450 and SL550. In addition to those models, the NRS brake pads also offer premium friction, noise-canceling piston cushions and shims for owners of Mercedes-Benz s560, 560e, s450 and Maybach.

Award-winning brake pads from NRS Brakes feature standout performance, a low carbon footprint; ecologically friendly with no adhesives, paint or toxic ingredients, and a friction formulation equivalent to OE. The patented mechanical attachment and fully zinc plated steel backing plates prevent issues related to rust and corrosion caused by road salt that plagues other aftermarket brake pads, particularly in winter conditions . NRS Brakes’ premium brake pads never fail or separate due to corrosion or bond failure, said the company.

NRS Brakes’ high standards means fewer brake pad replacements and more time on the road helping Mercedes drivers enjoy their luxury ride safely, year-round. To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, visit https://nrsbrakes.com/.

In this article:
Click to comment

