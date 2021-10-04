NRS Brakes Releases Updated Brake Pads For Subaru Cars, SUVs

Delivering the reliability and performance that Subaru drivers have come to expect, NRS Brakes now offers the latest in brake pads engineered for the full line-up of Subaru cars and SUVs. NRS Brakes is recognized globally for its long-lasting, rust-resistant technology.

With advanced noise-canceling piston cushions and shims, best-in-class friction and fully galvanized steel backing plates, NRS says its brake pads are the most affordable option based on the total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle. The galvanized steel withstands rust and corrosion, so long-lasting NRS brake pads require significantly fewer replacements than other aftermarket pads, the company says.

In addition, NRS brake pads have zero industrial adhesives, zero copper or lead, creating a clean and green brake pad. Ultimately, NRS brake pads are an ideal match for the quality and rugged reliability of Subaru cars and SUVs, according to NRS.