NTN Americas Announces Launch of All New Website

NTN Bearing Corporation of America has announced the launch of its updated website, NTNAmericas.com . The updated website features a modern look, responsive design, improved functionality and optimized navigation, all leading to an improved user experience, says the company.

Click Here to Read More

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our updated website,” exclaimed Georgianne Dickey, senior manager of Product and Marketing Communications. “When we began this project, we aimed to design and develop a functional and easy-to-use website that is secure, meets GDPR compliance and provides an intuitive, modern user experience. This project has been a long time coming but we could not be more pleased with the final result.”

The biggest improvement users will experience with the updated website is that it has been optimized for use on all devices; whether using a computer, tablet or other mobile device, the responsive website architecture will provide a pleasant browsing experience on any screen size. The website has also been QA tested to work flawlessly on all modern desktop and mobile browser applications, according to NTN.

The company says it analyzed its historic website traffic data and past user behavior to inform the design and navigation of the updated website. The streamlined navigation enables users to quickly access the company’s most popular website content and features, such as its Bearing Finder and Distributor Locator tools. The updated website also features site-wide search function, and the implementation of sort and filter functions to easily find product literature and catalogs.

The updated website also integrates a number of powerful user tools. Product cataloging and access to technical product data continue to be handled via NTN’s feature-rich Bearing Finder tool, which can be quickly accessed from any page on the website. A much-improved distributor search function enables users to easily locate distributors through the NTN Americas region. The website also integrates three all new 3-D modeling, configurator and interchange tools for NTN’s linear motion division, NTN Automation.