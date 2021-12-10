New Tech School Programs Address Critical Worker Shortages

NVI Institute, a new technician school in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, is launching innovative, accelerated programs in auto and diesel technology to get technicians on the job more quickly and to address critical shortages of skilled workers that are hampering the U.S. economy.

Click Here to Read More

NVI Blairsville’s first six-month sessions for aspiring auto and diesel technicians begins Jan. 3.

The goal for NVI is to help employers address shortages in skilled workers while helping students position themselves to take well-paying jobs in long-term careers with major automotive, truck, and heavy equipment suppliers and dealers.

By focusing on the essential skills sought by employers, NVI cut students’ expenses and the time it takes to start work, NVI says.

“A student in the program here at NVI is going to be put through the diesel or auto technology course in six months and be ready to hit the ground running,” said Adam Duplin, diesel program coordinator. “In developing the school, we worked with teams of employers who told us exactly what they are looking for in a program.”