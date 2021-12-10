 New Tech School Programs Address Critical Worker Shortages
News

New Tech School Programs Address Critical Worker Shortages

 

on

NVI Institute, a new technician school in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, is launching innovative, accelerated programs in auto and diesel technology to get technicians on the job more quickly and to address critical shortages of skilled workers that are hampering the U.S. economy.

NVI Blairsville’s first six-month sessions for aspiring auto and diesel technicians begins Jan. 3.

The goal for NVI is to help employers address shortages in skilled workers while helping students position themselves to take well-paying jobs in long-term careers with major automotive, truck, and heavy equipment suppliers and dealers.

By focusing on the essential skills sought by employers, NVI cut students’ expenses and the time it takes to start work, NVI says.

“A student in the program here at NVI is going to be put through the diesel or auto technology course in six months and be ready to hit the ground running,” said Adam Duplin, diesel program coordinator. “In developing the school, we worked with teams of employers who told us exactly what they are looking for in a program.”

“You can walk out of high school, graduate in June from high school, start here in July and be done by December and be working in January in the field,” said Jack Fetsko, NVI automotive program coordinator. “Every repair or manufacturing facility right now is looking for technicians. You can make a really good living at it.”

Demand for auto and diesel technicians has never been higher. At the same time, technician salaries now rival or surpass those of some graduates of four-year colleges and universities.

NVI bought the now-remodeled and updated former WyoTech Blairsville campus. The company employs proven, industry experienced instructors well acquainted with the hallmark industries that will be served by NVI graduates.

NVI instructors go well beyond a core education, also teaching “soft” skills that help people function well in a workplace, at home, and in their communities.

“Our instructors are equipped to give students the necessary soft skills to deal with an employer or an angry customer, and how to prepare a resume, for example,” Duplin said.

NVI is actively seeking students who are in high school, considering a career change, not interested in a traditional college education, or completing military service.

