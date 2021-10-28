 October 'Guess The Tool' MindGames Winners Announced
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

October 'Guess The Tool' MindGames Winners Announced

on

TechForce Takes Names For 3rd Annual Techs Rock Awards

on

Automotive Training Options

on

Replacement Parts Quality Is Better Than Ever – Fact
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Determining When You Should Replace Wipers (VIDEO) Video
play

Determining When You Should Replace Wipers (VIDEO)

Handling A Car That Won't Start (Video) Video
play

Handling A Car That Won't Start (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics
How To Turn Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: How To Turn Off The TPMS Light
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

October ‘Guess The Tool’ MindGames Winners Announced

When your hand is full of jacks, selecting the RIGHT one will make you a winner.
Advertisement
 

on

Everyone started with a jack, but were they able to make a winning hand out of this month’s MindGames puzzle? For those who haven’t played the game before, a rolling jack beats every other combination. And yes, he does have an odd expression on his face but “Mechanic’s Creeper” is not a winning guess – though it did make us laugh out loud.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Creepy yes, but not a creeper.

The correct answer was Rolling Jack, and our randomly selected winners are:

• Nate Johanning, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
• Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• Paul Yuravek, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Mike Moore, NF Woods Advanced Technology Center, Mooresville, NC
• Richie Del Puerto, Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center, Everett, WA
• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH
• Shawn Conell, UAF/CTC Automotive Technology, Fairbanks, AK
• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
• Brian Johnson, Blue Ridge Community College, Martinsburg, WV

Advertisement

Currently challenging minds is our newest Pop Quiz. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 31. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Play The Quiz Now!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commentary: Industry Says Goodbye To Bob Greenwood

Career: Meet Ethan Fortner, October’s Student Of The Month

Training: Step By Step Guide For Crimping, Connecting, & Splicing

Career: MindGames Entrants Are Red Hot Contest Players

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician