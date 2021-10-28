Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Career
October ‘Guess The Tool’ MindGames Winners Announced
When your hand is full of jacks, selecting the RIGHT one will make you a winner.
Everyone started with a jack, but were they able to make a winning hand out of this month’s MindGames puzzle? For those who haven’t played the game before, a rolling jack beats every other combination. And yes, he does have an odd expression on his face but “Mechanic’s Creeper” is not a winning guess – though it did make us laugh out loud.
The correct answer was Rolling Jack, and our randomly selected winners are:
• Nate Johanning, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
• Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
• Paul Yuravek, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Mike Moore, NF Woods Advanced Technology Center, Mooresville, NC
• Richie Del Puerto, Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center, Everett, WA
• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH
• Shawn Conell, UAF/CTC Automotive Technology, Fairbanks, AK
• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
• Brian Johnson, Blue Ridge Community College, Martinsburg, WV
Currently challenging minds is our newest Pop Quiz. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 31. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.