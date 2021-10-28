October ‘Guess The Tool’ MindGames Winners Announced

Everyone started with a jack, but were they able to make a winning hand out of this month’s MindGames puzzle? For those who haven’t played the game before, a rolling jack beats every other combination. And yes, he does have an odd expression on his face but “Mechanic’s Creeper” is not a winning guess – though it did make us laugh out loud.

Currently challenging minds is our newest Pop Quiz. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 31. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.