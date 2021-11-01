 October Pop Quiz More Treat Than Trick For Some Players
Career

October Pop Quiz More Treat Than Trick For Some Players

The Pop Quiz is one of four weekly contests designed to test your knowledge and give you food.
on


For the vast majority of our entries, the PopQuiz that ended on Halloween was nothing to be scared of. Congratulations to every who got all five questions correct – you were thrown into the hopper for a $10 McDonald’s gift card. Here are the lucky ones who came out winners!

Alex Pain, Arcadia High School, Phoenix, AZ

Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA

James Hatch, ALA Ironwood, Queen Creek, AZ

Gavin Borowiak Miller, Johnson County Community College, Overland Park KS

Cody Ham, Highland High School, Gilbert, AZ

Nolan Greggain, Perry High School, Massillon, OH

Marc Alcantar, Tempe Union High School, Tempe, AZ

Randy Pitts, Satellite High School, Satellite Beach, FL

Randy Golding, West-Mec High School, Glendale, AZ

Luis Ortiz, Sequoia High School, Redwood City, CA

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is  Guess the Car. Can you guess the model or vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, November 7, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

