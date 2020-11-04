Connect with us
Career

October Pop Quiz Winners Announced

 

on

MindGames is a weekly challenge designed to spur creative thinking and award a prize to randomly selected winners.
Congratulations to the lucky winners whose flawless entries in the October “PopQuiz” MindGames competition were randomly drawn.

You’ve won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card!

Our quiz theme was Filters and we had amazing response!

Rick Kelso, Advanced Technology Institute, Virginia Beach, VA;

Michael Nimchek, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT;

• Bailee Goad, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS;

James Winkles, Chambers County School System, Lafayette, AL;

Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA;

Mike Moore, NF Woods Advanced Technology Center, Mooresville, NC;

Tara Hunt, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL;

William McKinney, The Hanover Center for Trades and Technology, Ashland, VA;

Ted Bielutz, UTI, Phoenix, AZ; and

Evan Kirk, Woods Cross High School, Woods Cross, UT.

Now playing: Guess the Car. Can you guess the model vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, November 8, 2020.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

In this article:,
on

