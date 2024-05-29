 Oil Filter Housing

Oil Filter Housing

Learn about the common issues with the original design and how Standard's improved housing addresses leaks and durability.

Upgrade your Chrysler Pentastar engine with Standard’s superior oil filter housing kit! Understand the common failure points of the original design and see how Standard’s innovative solutions, including enhanced seals and correctly torqued sensors, offer lasting performance. Visit standardbrand.com for more details and give your customers the best in engine reliability.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Service Opportunities Still Exist With EVs

Like all ICE vehicles, you need the correct tools, parts and to follow the proper service procedures when servicing EVs. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

According to a recent survey of shop owners, less than a third of shops work on EVs, due to concerns about battery packs, inverters or other daunting technology. The good news is, though, tomorrow’s electric and hybrid vehicles still offer substantial service opportunities under the car.

Just as with conventional internal combustion engine or ICE vehicles, EVs are subject to the same traffic conditions, potholes, curbs and corrosive environments that can accelerate wear and tear on steering and suspension components. But there are also several other factors with EVs that can make life harder for the suspension.

