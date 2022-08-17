Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant

To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

Under extreme braking conditions, some lubricants can’t stand the heat and melt off, evaporate, oxidize or burn. That’s why ordinary, general-purpose chassis grease should never be used for lubricating brake components. It simply won’t hold up. In this module, we cover when and where to apply brake lubricants.

This course is sponsored by T2U.