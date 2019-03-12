Orange-Ulster BOCES Students Place Third At NYS GNYADA Competition, Instructor Honored

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Orange-Ulster BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) students took home third place at the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) state finals in Whitestone, New York.

From Orange-Ulster BOCES news:

Orange-Ulster BOCES sent two teams and one alternate to the state-level competitions. The students prepared for the competitions by working on a 2019 Toyota Camry at Johnstons Toyota in Middletown and a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu at Healey Chevrolet in Middletown. CTE Automotive Technology students have always had the support of local business partners. For this competition, Johnstons Toyota and Healey Chevrolet supplied the vehicles, as well as their time, equipment, and expertise. On February 12, a team of two Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from the Orange-Ulster BOCES Automotive Technology program took a top award in New York State after competing in the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) state finals held at the Center for Automotive Education and Training in Whitestone, New York. Connor McCann and Marco Radi, both from Washingtonville High School, won the third place award, and their instructor, Matthew Dykes, also received an award – the 2019 Outstanding Supporter of Automotive Education Award. The students won tools and scholarships to auto technology schools.

CTE Director Orande Daring said, “These competitions require tremendous effort and determination. We are truly proud of our students’ dedication and accomplishments. We are also very grateful to our local business partners for all that they do to help our students succeed in these competitions.

Click HERE to read the full article at ouboces.org/news.