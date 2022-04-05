OTC Offers 10-Ton Hydraulic Service Jack

OTC’s HDJ10P is a 10-ton capacity service jack that brings the versatility of air-assist operation to your shop’s lifting tasks.

Click Here to Read More

The HDJ10P has rugged steel frame members, and the spring-loaded handle may be locked in three positions, from horizontal to vertical. It is easy to maneuver, and a foot pedal quickly positions the saddle to the lift point.

The HDJ10P connects to shop air supply for effortless lifting of heavy loads. It is the ideal size for larger vehicles.

For more information, otctools.com.