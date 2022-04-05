Paint / Body: Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
OTC Offers 10-Ton Hydraulic Service Jack
The HDJ10P 10-ton capacity service jack brings the versatility of air-assist operation to your shop’s lifting tasks.
The HDJ10P has rugged steel frame members, and the spring-loaded handle may be locked in three positions, from horizontal to vertical. It is easy to maneuver, and a foot pedal quickly positions the saddle to the lift point.
The HDJ10P connects to shop air supply for effortless lifting of heavy loads. It is the ideal size for larger vehicles.
For more information, otctools.com.