OTC Offers Ford, Lincoln And Mercury Specialty Tools

OTC has released a series of five new specialty tools, expanding its portfolio of OEM-level specialty tools to better service Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles. Now available throughout North America, the tools include a new Locknut Pin Remover (#6879), Pinion Flange Holding Tool (#6883), Crankshaft Rear Seal Wear Ring Remover (#6884), Crankshaft Front Seal and Wear Ring Removers (#6886), and Crankshaft Front Seal and Wear Ring Installer (#6889).

Click Here to Read More

Made with superior materials for durability and with applications across the workshop, the new products deliver technicians the best tools for each job, from better engine protection to extending the lives of other tools, said the company.

6879 Locknut Pin Remover — The OTC Locknut Pin Remover allows technicians to quickly and easily remove a locknut roll pin by simply threading the tip into the roll pin and using the slide hammer to pull the pin out. The new tool is compatible with locknut roll pins on 2009 and later select Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles. The tip can be replaced with OTC part #37907.

6883 Pinion Flange Holding Tool —The OTC Pinion Flange Holding Tool offers a universal design and 1/2” square drive opening in the handle for extra leverage that fit flange bolt centerlines up to 2-5/8”. The tool fits most Ford, Lincoln and Mercury drive pinion flanges. Each tool purchase includes 5/16” and 3/8” bolts, nuts and washers.

6884 Crankshaft Rear Seal Wear Ring Remover — The OTC Crankshaft Rear Seal Wear Ring Remover removes the rear seal and wear ring from the crankshaft, offering damage control to a vehicle’s injector wiring harness. The new tool is compatible with 2003-2010 F-250, F350, F-450, F-550 and Excursion; 2004-2007 F-650 and F-750; 2004-2010 E150, E-250, E-350, E-450 and Low Cab Forward; and 4.5L, 6.0L, 6.4L and VT365-MaxxForce7 Navistar International.