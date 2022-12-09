 OTC Releases New Clutch Alignment Tool Set 
OTC Releases New Clutch Alignment Tool Set 

This set is designed to properly align single disc clutches on both foreign and domestic cars and trucks.
OTC has released a new clutch alignment tool set designed to aid technicians needs in servicing cars and trucks. Made from high quality durable material, OTC’s newest tool set is designed to properly align single disc clutches on both foreign and domestic cars and trucks. The tapered cone design and diversity of the two-step pilot bearing adapters helps technicians further expand their capabilities through increased service coverage. 

OTC’s latest set includes:   

Alignment Shaft – The alignment shaft helps technicians properly align single disc clutches during installation on most domestic and imported cars and trucks. 

Alignment Cone – The clutch plate alignment cone has a 1-1/8” maximum diameter taper. The tapered cone pilot bearing adapters fit into the clutch hole to help properly align the clutch plate.  

Stepped Pilot Adapters – The set includes eight two-step pilot bearing adapters, providing 16 different sizes for various servicing needs. 

OTC’s new clutch alignment tool set is available now on the company’s website and through OTC distribution partners and resellers.

For more information on OTC specialty tools and equipment, visit www.OTCTools.com.  

