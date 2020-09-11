PartsHawk Launches Direct To Consumer Website

A new auto parts online retailer “designed by car guys, for car guys,” has announced the official launch of its new PartsHawk.com , providing automotive enthusiasts with what it promises to be the “quickest, most convenient location to search for, order, and receive every part, every brand, for every vehicle.”

To help consumers get back on the road while saving time, money and headaches, PartsHawk offers a large online selection of replacement, performance, RV, marine and powersports parts in one easy-to-navigate platform, offering more than 1.4 million SKUs for more than 80,000 unique vehicle combinations, supported by a delivery system featuring 70 distributions centers nationwide.

The auto parts eCommerce market share will hit $16 billion in 2020 in the US., and is projected to grow to more than $22 billion by 2023 (source), which indicates a thriving market for replacement and performance parts. With the average car receiving 11.9 years of use, consumers need access to a reliable resource to locate exactly what they need for their vehicle, says PartsHawk. What sets PartsHawk apart from the competition is the company’s ability to instantly connect shoppers with the products and top brands they prefer and deliver them faster than ever before, according to the company.

Once an item is ordered, PartsHawk’s optimized distribution network allows for 99% of orders to ship directly to customers on the same day to ensure vehicles are repaired or upgraded faster than ever before.

“The launch of PartsHawk.com is a culmination of the hard work our team has put in since our inception in 2016 to provide everyone from the average consumer to gearheads with a seamless auto parts shopping experience from start to finish,” said George Ali, chief operating officer at PartsHawk. “As an entrepreneurial company we’ve continued to grow exponentially year over year thanks to our more than 40 years of combined experience in the automotive industry and the unparalleled relationships we’ve built to bring the fastest shipping and lowest prices directly to our customers. To help our customers celebrate our launch, we are offering 5% off across our entire inventory and free shipping on all orders as a thank you for trusting PartsHawk.com with your repairs, upgrades, replacements and more.”