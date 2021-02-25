Pennzoil Unveils Portfolio Of Carbon Neutral Lubricants

Pennzoil has announced it will offer customers carbon neutral lubricants for passenger cars in North America. Existing products within the Pennzoil Platinum line of full synthetic motor oils are carbon neutral as a step toward Shell’s target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner, in step with society and with its customers.

Pennzoil is just one of the brands within the Shell global portfolio of lubricants that is committing to providing motorists with carbon neutral[1]alternatives. Globally, Shell aims to offset the annual emissions of more than 52 million gallons of advanced synthetic lubricants, expecting to compensate around 700,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions per year, which is equivalent to taking approximately 340,000 cars off the road for one year[2].

“Motorists are more conscious of contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle and are looking for ways to reduce their net carbon footprint,” said Machteld de Haan, CEO of Pennzoil-Quaker State Company and vice president Shell Lubricants Americas. “As one of the brands from the world’s leading lubricants supplier, Pennzoil is proud to be a part of the largest carbon neutral program in the lubricants industry; one that compensates for the full lifecycle emissions of these select products. Our carbon neutral lubricants will provide motorists with less carbon intense choices without having to compromise the high performance and engine protection that they expect from Pennzoil.”

Shell aims to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner, in step with society, however no one solution is going to allow Shell to achieve this target. The transition to a low-carbon energy future will require a range of solutions and Pennzoil is dedicated to helping drive the future and providing carbon neutral alternatives. To achieve this, Pennzoil will contribute to Shell’s target to be a net-zero emissions energy business through several factors: avoid emissions, reduce emissions and offset emissions. about:blank

One of the ways Shell plans to avoid emissions is by optimizing efficiency during production and design of our products by using more recycled content in its bottles, where possible. Shell will reduce emissions by a number of avenues, including improved energy efficiency. More than 50% of electricity in our Shell Lubricant Blending Plants now comes from renewable sources. Lastly, Shell will offset the remaining CO2e emissions through buying and selling carbon credits from Shell’s global portfolio of nature-based solutions projects, and continued investment in nature-based solutions initiatives.