News

Pep Boys Celebrates International Women’s Day

 

on

On Saturday, March 7, Pep Boys stores in Lodi and San Carlos, California, started their weekends with a celebration of International Women’s Day, conducting free multi-purpose inspections and hosting car care clinics designed to improve attendees’ automotive expertise. The events were popular draws, bringing customers into the stores, where they learned tips to keep their cars running smoothly, and how to identify problems when they’re not.

The clinics also were an opportunity for Pep Boys to celebrate that the percentage of female technicians working in the automotive industry has, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, consistently increased over the past few decades. And, with the need for talented automotive service experts continuing to increase, the continuation of that trend is more important than ever.

“We’re inspired and empowered every day by the women across our organization and the leadership they provide, whether it’s in a shop, behind a service counter or in an office,” said Brian Kaner, CEO-Service. “Thank you to our female service managers and area directors in California who lead the effort, and to their colleagues and leaders who support them every day.”

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally each year on March 8 to honor the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s theme was “each for equal,” recognizing that an equal world is an enabled world.

Pep Boys, which is owned by Icahn Automotive, an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, also owns and operates additional repair and maintenance providers such as AAMCO and Precision Tune Auto Care.

