 Pep Boys to Award $100K in Automotive Scholarships
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Pep Boys to Award $100K in Automotive Scholarships

on

ASE Chairman’s Message Celebrates Critical Role Of Techs

on

BRP To Invest Millions Toward Electrifying Powersports

on

Students Compete For $30K In Scholarships At NASCAR Tech
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Can A Rotor Become Out Of Balance Like A Tire? Video
play

VIDEO: Can A Rotor Become Out Of Balance Like A Tire?

VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered To Work Together Video
play

VIDEO: How OE Vehicle Systems Are Engineered To Work Together

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Pep Boys to Award $100K in Automotive Scholarships

 

on

Pep Boys, one of the country’s leading automotive service networks, and an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, invites those studying to become technicians to apply for one of the 15 scholarships available in the annual Find Your Drive scholarship program. Scholarships awarded through the program this year will total $100,000 to celebrate the Company’s centennial and continue the “Race to 2026” initiative, designed to recruit talented technicians in the automotive industry and close America’s skills gap.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This year’s program will include five $10,000 scholarships to be awarded to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians in major metro areas:  Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida.; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Puerto Rico. An additional ten $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians in other areas in the U.S.

There’s no better way to celebrate our centennial and demonstrate our commitment to the future than by supporting an impressive new generation of automotive technicians,” said Brian Kaner, CEO, Pep Boys.  “For 100 years, Pep Boys has helped talented, passionate people build rewarding careers in this vital industry, and we’re continuing to build on our legacy with $100,000 in new scholarships for 2021.”

To be eligible for consideration for a scholarship, students must be pursuing an automotive technician degree or certification through a full- or part-time college or trade school program and meet certain academic requirements, provide a written or video essay, and submit two letters of recommendation. The application window is now open and will remain open until midnight ET on Friday, May 21, 2021, and winners will be notified by Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Students can begin the application process and find additional details and eligibility requirements at www.pepboys.com/findyourdrive.

The annual scholarship program is part of Pep Boys’ “Race to 2026” initiative that aims to increase the number of trained technicians and help fill an industry-wide talent gap projected to grow to 46,000 over the next five years (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Pep Boys offers a broad range of industry-leading opportunities and career paths designed to encourage talented future technicians to follow their passion for automotive. In addition to scholarships, the Company partners with leading technical schools, internship, and work opportunities during a student’s education. After graduation, technicians can launch their careers with the Company performing basic maintenance and take advantage of benefits such as tuition assistance, apprenticeships, Company-sponsored certifications, and continuing education to move on to more complex repairs, or progress to a leadership role.

Advertisement

Pep Boys is one of the country’s leading automotive service networks, and an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company. For more information, visit Pep Boys.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: New T2U Course Added: Today’s Wheel Bearing Technology

News: Coopers (Alice And Tire) Cooperate To Crown Best Band

News: EVgo Opens New Lab In Southern California

News: Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician