 Perfect Stop Powersports Promotion Kicks Off The Summer

News

Six grand-prize winners will choose a powersports vehicle of their choice – worth up to $15,000.

Mary DellaValle
Mary DellaValle
Published:

Perfect Stop® kicked off the summer with the start of the 2024 Perfect Stop Powersports Promotion. Six grand-prize winners will choose a powersports vehicle of their choice – worth up to $15,000. In addition to the vehicles, $25,000 in gift cards will be awarded to 150 lucky winners.

The promotion began on June 1, 2024, on MyPlace4Parts where professional technicians earn automatic entries with each qualifying purchase of Perfect Stop® branded products. All qualifying orders are automatically entered into the sweepstakes for the opportunity to win one of the six grand prize selections, or gift cards in $100, $250 or $500 increments. The Perfect Stop Powersports Promotion will conclude on July 31, 2024.

Perfect Stop® is a “premium line offering brake pads, rotors, calipers, sensors, and cleaners for light duty, medium duty, and heavy-duty applications,” according to Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. The brake line’s annual powersports sweepstakes is exclusive to MyPlace4Parts, the B2B ecommerce parts ordering system designed specifically for the professional service dealer. MyPlace4Parts integrates with the most popular shop management systems and is an all-encompassing electronic e-commerce catalog, allowing users to quickly find, order and receive the right part for the customer’s application.

“The Perfect Stop® line represents one of the most trusted brands in the aftermarket with a complete family of products including brake pads, rotors, calipers, sensors, cleaners, and fluids,” said Justin Hebert, vice president of category management. “The Perfect Stop Powersports summer sweepstakes is a great way to showcase the Perfect Stop brake line to professional technicians and shop owners.”

For more information about the Perfect Stop Powersports Promotion, visit perfectstopsummerpromo.com for official rules and details. 

