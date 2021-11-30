 Perform Wheel Alignments Anywhere with Rotary’s 3D System -
Perform Wheel Alignments Anywhere with Rotary's 3D System

Tools & Products

Perform Wheel Alignments Anywhere with Rotary’s 3D System

The system’s three-point tire clamps allow for quick setup.
Still outsourcing wheel alignments or think there’s not enough space in your shop to add an alignment system? Rotary’s new R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System features a tower-free design and comes with a portable, space-saving cabinet that requires no dedicated bay, giving shops with limited space the flexibility needed to perform wheel alignments anywhere. 

“Rotary’s R1090 is not only ideal for shops with limited space but for shops that perform a high volume of wheel alignments,” says Kevin Jones, wheel service product manager for Rotary. “The system can be used on a variety of vehicle lifts, from four-post to scissor lifts. The innovative alignment system’s exclusive 3D targets provide fast and accurate readings, allowing technicians to perform more alignments, which means more revenue coming through the door.”

The system’s three-point tire clamps allow for quick setup, and the automatic lift level with Rotary’s new On-the-Rack Test Drive program improves cycle time by eliminating the need for difficult and time-consuming rolling compensation.

“One reason shop owners outsource alignments is because they think alignment systems are complicated to use and require a specialized technician to do the job,” says Jones. “We created a Wi-Fi-enabled tablet that is easy to use and walks the user through the alignment process step-by-step. The tech can take the tablet with them as they make assessments, live adjustments and collect the data necessary to get the job done. There are no complex systems to use, and no dedicated alignment tech is required.”

If a technician needs help to use the equipment, Rotary just launched Rotary Virtual Support, a service that provides technicians quick and easy access to everything they need to operate their wheel service and lift equipment. All new Rotary equipment will feature a QR Code decal that users can scan with a smartphone or tablet to access technical documents, view training videos and find links to customer service, 24/7.

Rotary offers a full line of wheel aligners for shops of all sizes that are backed not only by Rotary’s quality craftmanship but also Rotary’s three-year wheel service warranty

For more info: rotarylift.co

