When it comes to performance, power is one thing, but getting that power to the ground is another. That’s where the drivetrain comes in.

The drivetrain on a vehicle is everything that transmits power to the wheels. In short, it’s everything after the engine.

That’s a lot of ground to cover, and there are many different upgrades available, depending on the type of drivetrain and the other modifications that have been done to the vehicle.

