Permatex Expands High Temp Gasket Maker Range

Permatex has added four new, advanced high temperature gasket makers to its popular ULTRA, OPTIMUM, and The Right Stuff lines. The new gasket makers have been specially engineered to meet the technological advances in automotive design by withstanding the extremes of high thermal cycling experienced in today’s engines.

Eric Seibold, senior product and innovations manager at Permatex, made the introduction and noted, “The constant evolution of automotive design continues to increase the performance burden on automotive power plants. As a result, today’s engines are subject to a much higher range of thermal cycling, high temperatures, and vibration. At Permatex, we saw the need to develop an advanced line of gasket makers that could withstand extreme temperature changes and still provide a strong, durable, and reliable seal under these severe operating conditions.”

Permatex Red Gasket Makers can be used for a wide range of high temperature repairs and service applications on headers, exhaust manifolds, turbochargers, slip-fit exhaust parts and more. In addition to high temperature performance and resistance to oils and common shop fluids, theses OEM Specified gasket makers are also sensor safe, low odor and non-corrosive.

Permatex ULTRA Red withstands high temperatures up to 650° F (343° C) intermittent. It is available in a 3.35 oz. tube, 9.5 oz. Power Bead can, and 13 oz. cartridge.

Permatex OPTIMUM Red delivers maximum temperature performance up to 750° F (399° C) intermittent, offering the highest temperature range of the Red Gasket Maker line. It is available in a 3.35 oz. tube, 9.5 oz. Power Bead can and 13 oz. cartridge.