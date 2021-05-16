 Permatex Introduces Color-Matching Bottles -
Tomorrows Technician

Products

Permatex Introduces Color-Matching Bottles

Bottle color helps to identify threadlocker application strength.
on

Permatex, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has unveiled a new color-matching packaging design for its popular line of threadlockers. The key component of the new design is the new color-matching bottle, which reflects the color and application strength of the threadlocking formula inside.

“The goal of our new color-matching bottles is to ensure that users can easily select the right threadlocker for their job,” said Ashley Khan, Permatex marketing manager. “These color matching-bottles will align with the threadlocker strength and color inside the bottle. For example, if users are seeking a Red High-Permanent Strength solution, simply look for the red bottle, the blue bottle will now indicate Blue-Medium Strength.” 

Khan added, “And even though the bottles may have a new look, the threadlocker compound inside has not changed. It’s the same performance proven Permatex formulation that our customers have been using and trusting for years.”

Permatex has incorporated the new color-matching bottles for the following SKUs in its Red, Blue, and Orange threadlocker lines: High Strength Threadlocker Red 6ml, 10ml, 36ml, 50ml and 90ml; High Temperature Threadlocker Red 10ml; Cup/Core Threadlocker Red 36ml; Large Diameter Threadlocker Red 36ml; Permanent Strength Threadlocker Red 6ml and 10ml; and High Strength Removable Threadlocker Orange 5g Gel, 10ml and 36ml.  All of the Permatex Medium Strength Threadlocker Blue SKUs are already packaged in blue bottles.

For more information, visit: www.permatex.com.

