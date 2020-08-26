Permatex Launches New Series Of Advanced Epoxy Adhesives

Permatex, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has launched a new series of advanced epoxy adhesives. Designed as a two-part adhesive and filler system to help customers make better and easier repairs in a wide range of automotive, marine and general purpose home applications. Permatex’s core epoxy line carries a solution for all jobs: 1 Minute and 5 Minute General Purpose Gel Epoxy, 2 Ton Epoxy, Marine H2 Hold Epoxy, 500° High Heat Epoxy, Cellulose Wood Epoxy, Black Plastic Welder and Steel Weld Epoxy.

In developing this core epoxy line, Permatex employed several key innovations that differentiate the adhesives from other competitors in the market: Permatex 1 Minute and 5 Minute Gel Epoxies feature a no drip gel formula for easy, mess-free application and blue dye indicator that visibly indicates when the epoxy is properly mixed and ready for use.

Permatex 500° High Heat withstands twice the temperature range of standard epoxies and is the first and only high temperature liquid epoxy in a syringe.

Permatex Cellulose Wood Epoxy is the only wood epoxy that incorporates cellulose to deliver the strength, color and behavior of natural wood.

Wide choices are available for differentiated uses and substrate specific applications. Eric Seibold, sr. product and innovations manager at Permatex, noted, “Our epoxy formulations represent a focused approach to making our epoxy work better and ensuring they are easier to use. We conducted research with customers and recognized the need for new solutions to address common issues faced by users. For example, we added the blue dye indicator in our gel formulas to eliminate the guesswork in mixing so the user would know exactly when the epoxy was ready to use.”

In addition to a ‘No Drip Formula’ and blue dye indicator, Permatex 1-Minute and 5-Minute Gel Epoxiesare designed towork on a wide range of metal, hard plastics, ceramics and rubber. They require no clamping and deliver a holding strength of 2500 PSI and 3400 PSI, respectively. Permatex 2 Ton Epoxyhigh strength epoxy permanently bonds ceramics, fiberglass, metal and concrete to a tensile strength of up to 4000 PSI and is resistant to salt solution, unleaded gasoline, mineral spirts, oil and anti-freeze. Permatex Marine H2 Hold Epoxysticks and cures under water and is well suited for fixing portable water tanks, fuel tanks, drains, boats and other components exposed to water. It has an industrial strength of up to 4000 PSI and is effective in both salt and fresh water. Permatex 500° High Heat Epoxyis very effective for under-the-hood automotive applications and seals against common liquids, gases and common automotive fluids. With a 2500 PSI strength, it bonds together a wide range of hard plastic, ceramics, glass, rubber and more. Permatex Wood Epoxyincorporates cellulose, the primary substance on the cell walls of green plants, to work like natural wood and outperform standard wood glues. It requires less clamping than standard wood epoxies, and can be sanded, stained or painted.

