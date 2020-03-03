Permatex Sponsors StarCom Racing During 2020 NASCAR Season

Permatex, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has announced that the company will continue its sponsorship of StarCom Racing during the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series. This marks the second consecutive year that Permatex will support StarCom’s 00 Camaro, and the first year supporting StarCom’s new driver, Quin Houff.

Permatex will provide the primary sponsorship for StarCom Racing during four races in the 2020 season: the O’Reilly 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 29 the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, the Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 19, and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 6. During the Southern 500 at Darlington, Permatex and StarCom will participate in a ‘NASCAR Throwback’, showcasing a retro Permatex paint job on the team’s Camaro. The throwback stylization will pay homage to the rich Permatex heritage in motorsports and the company’s lasting impact on the cutting edge of automotive maintenance.

Paco Agrafojo, Permatex director of marketing, announced the continuation of the sponsorship and noted, “With the second year of our partnership with StarCom Racing about to begin, Permatex could not be more excited to bring its message to a new generation of motorsports fans. Permatex’s racing roots trace back to the early 1900s when Permatex sealants were used to service endurance racecars. With this sponsorship, we hope to showcase the incredible product innovations that Permatex has developed, which will be used by racing enthusiasts for years to come.”

“We are extremely excited to team back up with Permatex in 2020 as our 00 primary sponsor for four races starting at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Mike Kohler, StarCom Racing CEO. “It has been a pleasure working with and getting to know the Permatex team over the last two seasons, and we look forward to continuing to represent their brand, this year with rookie Driver Quin Houff at the helm of the sharp and fast blue and orange Permatex Chevy!”