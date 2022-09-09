 PGI Announces ‘Push-to-Talk’ for the Aftermarket
News

PGI Announces ‘Push-to-Talk’ for the Aftermarket

 

on

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), a provider of aftermarket automotive filtration solutions, has announced the inclusion of “Push-To-Talk” (PTT) parts lookup capabilities in its online catalogs and mobile apps. This cutting-edge parts lookup technology is unique in the filtration segment, with Premium Guard and ECOGARD brands among the first to introduce this capability in the automotive filtration market. 

PGI says the inclusion of PTT is a significant enhancement in data accessibility and reflects the company’s deep understanding of the professional installer and how to make their jobs easier. With PTT included, Premium Guard says it now offers a comprehensive catalog solution that is dynamic and easy-to-use, allowing customers one-touch access to the company’s parts catalogs. 

“When we see technological innovation in other facets of our lives, we always ask ourselves ‘How could this benefit our customers?’” said Anan Bishara, CEO of Premium Guard. “We see Push-to-Talk as yet another tool to help simplify the way our customers look up our products. Incorporating Push-to-Talk accessibility in our catalogs for our family of brands is an example of how we deliver on our core principles of putting customers first and being ahead of the market in service and technology. We’re more committed than ever to offering a complete product and service solution for oil change service.”

“Push-to-Talk is another key feature of our catalog program that distinguishes Premium Guard and our family of brands from our competitors” say John Etheridge, director of Product Management. “And we’re not done, we are always looking for opportunities to bring more innovative catalog and parts lookup tools to market.”

Push-to Talk functionality is now included at www.pgfilters.comwww.ecogard.com, and in the Premium Guard and ECOGARD apps found in the App Store and Google Play. Push-to-Talk capabilities will soon be rolled out to Premium Guard supplied private label programs and the PWR Steer website and app.

