Pinpoint Precision With Snap-on’s Thermal Laser

With both laser and thermal components, the Diagnostic Thermal Laser combines temperature reading and thermal imaging.
The Diagnostic Thermal Laser from Snap-on takes troubleshooting to a whole new level with laser-guided temperature readings, thermal imaging capabilities and storage for hundreds of images.

Featuring both laser and thermal components, the Diagnostic Thermal Laser combines temperature readings of up to 1,800° F (1,000° F in thermal mode) and thermal imaging capabilities for a greater variety of applications.

Other features include delta reading in laser mode to capture highs, lows and delta; trigger capture for images and temperature readings; and a built-in LED light.

For more info: diagnostics.snapon.com.

