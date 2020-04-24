Pirelli: 4 Tire Maintenance Tips To Resume Driving Safely

If your car has been standing for a while, it is worth checking the tires to make sure you can get going again safely. There are some checks you can carry out by yourself, but others are best done by a tire specialist.

Pirelli’s experts recommend in particular:

1. Checking tires visually to see if there are any lumps or deformations caused by the car standing still for a long time, or by the weather conditions. Check also for damage, cuts, abrasions and the tire bulging – and ensure that the valve caps are tight.

2. Checking tire pressures, also the spare tire, ideally at a tire dealer with professional monitoring equipment. This helps guarantee optimal performance and safety, as well as the correct rolling resistance to enhance fuel economy.

3. Tire wear to be above the legal limit of 2/32″ tread depth. This can be checked using the tread depth indicator on the tire itself.

4. Paying close attention to any vibrations could be felt through the steering wheel after the car has been standing for a long period of time. If these don’t go away after the first few miles, get the car looked at by professionals as soon as possible.