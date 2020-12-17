Video
News

Pirelli Makes Scorpion Zero Tire For Land Rover Defender

 

on

Article courtesy TIRE REVIEW.

Pirelli has created the new Scorpion Zero all-season tire, which will be featured as original equipment on the latest Land Rover Defender.

The Pirelli Scorpion Zero All Season was born as an Ultra High Performance (UHP) tire, intended for SUVs.

In order to hit Land Rover’s target of having tires in Class A of rolling resistance, Pirelli says its engineers worked from the ‘standard’ Scorpion Zero All Season, in 19- to 20-in. sizes, to increase its off-road ability and reduce rolling resistance to a minimum.

To meet Land Rover’s performance and efficiency targets for the Defender, the Scorpion Zero all-season tires underwent a modification to the structure, with a new design on the shoulder and a double tread block, which improves grip on mud, grass, and snow, Pirelli says.

