Plews & Edelmann Automotive Fittings & Assortments Catalog

Plews & Edelmann has released its Edelmann Automotive Fittings & Assortments catalog for the automotive aftermarket (P/N 90079). The catalog contains more than 800 part numbers with the addition of several new fittings for added application coverage.

The new catalog includes full-color product images, more detailed product information, the addition of Copperhead (copper-nickel alloy) brake lines and coiled tubing, the expansion of compression fittings to include high-pressure steel fittings rated up to 5,000 PSI and 13 new dealer fitting assortments featuring the most sought-after sizes and combinations in a convenient case.

Evan Bauer, director of Business Development at Plews & Edelmann, stated, “We are excited to get the new catalog into the hands of technicians and counter people who are seeking replacement fitting solutions.”

For more information, visit www.plews-edelmann.com.