Polyvance Releases New 6149 Sensor Hole Cutting Kit

Polyvance has introduced a new 6149 Sensor Hole Cutting Kit that makes it quick and easy to cut round holes in bumper covers for the installation of parking sensors.

Click Here to Read More

Some replacement bumpers are supplied without holes and are marked on the backside for the proper position of the sensor holes, requiring the technician to cut the holes. This is a time-consuming task, and it is difficult to achieve a perfectly round hole using typical shop hand tools.

The Sensor Hole Cutting Kit includes cutting tools in six of the most popular sizes: 16, 17, 18, 19, 22.5 and 27 mm. Each tool includes a matching cutting bit and die, and a bolt to draw the two components together. Each cutting bit has a CNC-machined sharp edge which easily cuts the plastic.

Competitive systems often do not have a sharp cutting edge and just push through the plastic by brute force. The effort required to cut a hole with the Polyvance tool is, according to Polyvance, much lower and causes less distortion.

Each tool in the kit only cuts one size of hole, making it simpler to use than other systems that can cut more than one size with the same tool. Each cutter tool has a threaded die that contacts the backside of the bumper directly to keep the die from spinning. That means the technician doesn’t have to wrench the tool from both sides of the bumper – a hole can be cut cleanly in just seconds using an electric ratchet wrench.

The 6149 Sensor Hole Cutting Kit is packaged in a compact plastic storage case and includes an 8.5 mm drill bit for drilling the required pilot hole. The kit is available for immediate shipment from the Polyvance factory. It may be ordered from your favorite PBE jobber or equipment distributor. Visit polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047 for more information.