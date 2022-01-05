PopQuiz Winners Knew Stars And Cars

In my family, one of our favorite holiday traditions involves a mid-afternoon family trip to the movies. Adventure, drama, musical – heck, even a rom-com from time to time – there’s no better way of spending hours with family without having to say a word.

And, you can learn something, as evidenced by this week’s PopQuiz. Winners knew the stars and cars featured in some of the most beloved television shows and movies. Our winners are:

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Car. Can you guess the model or vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, January 9, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.