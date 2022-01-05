 PopQuiz Winners Knew Stars And Cars
PopQuiz Winners Knew Stars And Cars

Career

PopQuiz Winners Knew Stars And Cars

This week’s winners pay attention and understand the value of trivial details.
 

on

In my family, one of our favorite holiday traditions involves a mid-afternoon family trip to the movies. Adventure, drama, musical – heck, even a rom-com from time to time – there’s no better way of spending hours with family without having to say a word.

Who drove this Gran Torino, Starsky or Hutch? Winners knew…

And, you can learn something, as evidenced by this week’s PopQuiz. Winners knew the stars and cars featured in some of the most beloved television shows and movies. Our winners are:

Armen Nazarian, Automotive Technology Acadamy, San Antonio, TX
Bobby Dunno, AVTEC, Seward, AK
Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
Jeffrey Faircloth, Guilford Tech Community College, Greensboro, NC
Tim Kelly, Larson Apprenticeship Academy, Tacoma, WA
Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV
Robert Moore, NF Woods Advanced Technology Center, Mooresville, NC
Larry Marino, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY
Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area Career Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is  Guess the Car. Can you guess the model or vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, January 9, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

