Tools & Products

Power Probe Introduces Multi-Use Circuit Tester

The Maestro wirelessly pairs with the Power Probe Tek App, allowing for a wireless remote display.
on

Power Probe Tek introduces The Maestro, a multi-use circuit tester with built-in diagnostic power. This tool simplifies the testing of fuse boxes and verifies correct operation of motors, lights, relays, sensors, wires and communication circuits.

The large LCD color display makes for easy viewing in direct sunlight or complete darkness. The Maestro wirelessly pairs with the Power Probe Tek App. This allows for a wireless remote display as well as data streaming or recording.

All of this information can be emailed, exported or simply saved for future reference. The Power Probe Tek app is available for iOS and Android platforms.

For more info: powerprobetek.com

