 Power Window Regulator and Motor Service -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Power Window Regulator and Motor Service

on

Porsche Active Motor Mounts

on

Regular AC Maintenance Helps Prevent Compressor Failure

on

Toyota Oil Leak Diagnosis and Repair
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros On The Road: Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair, Louisville, KY Video

Auto Pros On The Road: Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair, Louisville, KY

What causes a P0420 code? (VIDEO) Video
play

What causes a P0420 code? (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Tool Up For Belts

Underhood: Tool Up For Belts
Winter Air Ride Diagnostics

Automotive: Winter Air Ride Diagnostics
Shock and Strut Tips

Undercar: Shock and Strut Tips
Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics

Automotive: Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics
Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

Power Window Regulator and Motor Service

Power windows are great as long as they roll up and down when commanded to do so.

Advertisement
 

on

A window may quit working for one reason or another.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Sometimes the fault is electrical, such as a bad power window switch, a blown fuse, a bad relay or a loose or damaged wire. Other times, the fault is a bad window motor or a broken part in the window regulator mechanism that actually raises and lowers the glass.

The window lift components inside the door usually include a small electric motor and a window regulator assembly. The motor and regulator can usually be replaced separately, though both require removing the inner door panel to replace the parts. Replacement typically takes an hour or so, but may require an extra set of hands to hold the glass while parts are aligned and maneuvered into place.

The electric motors that drive power windows are compact and powerful, and are similar to the motors used on power seats. OEM motors can cost from $100 up to $300 or more, depending on the application (imports and luxury vehicles are typically more expensive).

Advertisement

On some vehicles, such as late-model MINI Coopers, the window motor brushes can develop dead spots after four or five years of service due to lowering and raising the windows every time the door is opened.

It makes for a tight seal, but all the extra motion also shortens the life of the window motor. Ford is using a similar setup in late-model Mustangs.

The regulator assembly that raises the window is mechanical, and is subject to wear over time, whether it is power driven with a motor or is manual with a crank. Window tinting on some vehicles can possibly cause extra stress on the motor and regulator. 

Advertisement

Some regulators use a steel cable and worm-drive gears to lift the window, while others use a notched plastic belt or plastic strip with teeth for the same purpose. Steel cables seldom fail, but plastic belts and strips often become brittle with age and exposure to heat, and may crack and fail, especially during cold weather.

On some applications, the plastic belt or strip can be replaced separately without having to replace the whole regulator mechanism.

The plastic bushings and slides in the window lift mechanism may also be subject to wear, causing the misalignment or sticking when the window goes up and down. This can result in a poor glass seal with wind noise and/or water leaks.

Advertisement

For applications that are more than 10 years old, OEM parts may no longer be available. Fortunately, there are aftermarket repair parts available for many applications.

Related items a customer might need when replacing window lift components include new weatherstripping for the door, or weatherstripping adhesive or sealer to repair loose or leaky seals.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Underhood: Adapting Sensors For Changing Inputs

Undercar: BMW Jerking Or Shuddering From The Driveline

Automotive: Tech Tip: Programming Options

Underhood: Understanding Electronic Throttle Controls

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician