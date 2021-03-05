Video
News

Powersports Sales Climb 18.4% During 2020

 

on

Despite unprecidented challenges, new-model powersports sales increased 18.4% in 2020, with motorcycle and scooter sales rising 11.4%, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council Retail Sales Report.
 
“Overall, the industry had a good year under difficult circumstances,” said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the MIC. “The COVID-19 pandemic forced all of us to be nimble and to make the changes we needed to survive. In the end, many in the industry saw strong growth, and now our opportunity is to keep all of these new riders riding and to inspire even more people to join us on two, three, and four wheels.”
 
The MIC Retail Sales Reporting System gathers new motorcycle, scooter and ATV retail sales data from 14 leading manufacturers and distributors in the U.S., providing a strong indicator of sales trends.
 
Sales of on-highway motorcycles, which include scooters and dual-purpose bikes, were steady compared with 2019, while interest in off-highway motorcycles spiked, with sales up 46.5% year-over-year. Off-highway motorcycles include dirt bikes, trail bikes, competition motorcycles and other motorized two-wheelers that cannot be used on public roads. Sales of ATVs also jumped, rising 33.8% over 2019.
 
“We are happy to see that more people are getting the chance to enjoy the outdoors and find new adventures with motorcycles,” Pritchard said. “As many riders know, motorcycles and scooters are not only fun, efficient ways to commute, they open up many recreational opportunities.”
 
“We encourage all new riders to continue with training and education whenever possible,” Pritchard said. “The Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic RiderCourse and the MSF DirtBike School are great places to start if you are new to motorcycling. For more experienced riders, advanced courses are available. The ATV Safety Institute also offers safety training for adults and kids ages 6 and up.”

This article courtesy of Motorcycle & Powersports News.

