 PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs
PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs

News

PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs

 

on

PPG has announced that the recently launched PPG Knowledge College learning management system now provides technicians with valuable online instruction on proper application procedures for PPG commercial vehicle paint systems.

Offering both free and fee-based content, PPG Knowledge College’s commercial training catalog offers a wide array of on-demand training videos covering PPG DELFLEET ESSENTIAL, PPG DELFLEET Evolution and PPG DELFLEET ONE paint systems. The videos include product overviews, spray session instructions, and tips and tricks for achieving the best possible finish.

A full complement of virtual learning videos is available for technicians using the PPG Delfleet One ultra-low-VOC coatings system, which is the latest PPG finishing system for commercial vehicles. Topics range from how to apply undercoats, topcoats and clears to color formula lookup and blend repair procedures.

In addition to videos specific to a PPG Delfleet paint system, the commercial training catalog offers on-demand training on such topics as commercial coatings equipment and available PPG value-added services.

“The PPG Knowledge College system offers our customers great flexibility since it allows students to decide the best time to undertake training and learn at their own pace,” said Robb Power, PPG senior manager, refinish solutions. “All you need is a computer and access to the internet.”

Launched in September, the PPG Knowledge College system offers curriculum for both commercial and automotive refinish training. Additional curriculum developed by PPG’s MVP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS team is designed to help improve the productivity and profitability of collision centers.

“The PPG Knowledge College system represents a key component of our overall mission to provide a variety of training options for our customers, based on their training needs and preferences,” said Power. “This ‘blended learning approach’ includes live virtual and on-demand curriculum, as well as the more traditional in-person training conducted on-site or at PPG Business Development Centers.”

The recently launched PPG KNOWLEDGE COLLEGE learning management system now provides technicians with valuable online instruction on proper application procedures for PPG commercial paint systems.

PPG customers interested in enrolling in the PPG Knowledge College training program can register at knowledgecollege.ppgrefinish.com.

