 Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO)
Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO)

 

These slave cylinders can be difficult to bleed if installed before they’re filled. Sponsored by LuK, a Schaeffler brand.
Concentric slave cylinders have been common in hydraulic clutch systems for many years.

These slave cylinders can be difficult to bleed if installed before they’re filled. Before installing a concentric slave cylinder, it’s best to prime it to get as much fluid in as possible.

This video is sponsored by LuK, a Schaeffler brand.

